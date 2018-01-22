Greece Regional Chamber to host business and education luncheon

On February 1, the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor Bryant & Stratton College will be hosting Emerging Issues in Business and Education: A Moderated Panel Discussion at Ridgemont Country Club. The event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature professional networking, a luncheon of filet or porcini ravioli, and a moderated panel discussion with community leaders including The College at Brockport President Heidi Macpherson, Greece Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Graupman, Hilton Superintendent of Schools Casey Kosiorek, Greece Town Supervisor William Reilich, New York State Senator Joseph Robach, Lori Parker of Parker Law Office, David Perotto of Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home, and Deborah Whitt of Deborah Ham Whitt Agency. The panel will discuss priority issues and opportunities relevant to business and education, followed by audience Q & A. The panel discussion will be moderated by Radio Host Steve Hausmann of Entercom Rochester.

“The Greece Regional Chamber is delighted to be bringing the community together to discuss key business and education issues. There is so much that we can accomplish by working together,” said Sarah Lentini, president and CEO of the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Admission is open to the public. Cost is $35 ($25 for Greece Regional Chamber members). For online registration or additional information, visit www.Greecechamber.org or call 227-7272.

Provided information