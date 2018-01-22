- Ogden Planning Board approves second community solar projectPosted 6 hours ago
Kendall Lions hold 15th annual Chicken Barbecue
The Kendall Lions Club will hold their 15th annual Chicken Barbecue on Saturday, February 3. Pick-up from noon to 2 p.m. at the Kendall United Methodist Church at 1808 Kendall Road, Kendall. Donation is $9 with take outs only. This year proceeds will be split between two of Lions International’s Global Service Areas, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Rochester Chapter and CURE Childhood Cancer Association of Rochester. Tickets can be purchased from any Kendall Lion or by calling Phil D’Agostino at (585) 749-6080 or emailing: phdgst@aol.com.
From its inception in 2004, Lion Phil D’Agostino has chaired and developed the chicken barbecue into one of the club’s successful fundraisers with proceeds going directly to the community. Held each year the Saturday before the Super Bowl, many Kendall residents have received aide with medical bills due to accidents, cancer, illness, etc. While assisting an individual or family in need is the club’s first choice, they have also in the past used funds to support Youth programs in the community, purchase an AED for the fire department and support the school.
