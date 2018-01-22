Lawrence alerts pistol permit holders of approaching deadline

Assemblyman Peter Lawrence (R,C,I-Greece) is reminding all New York state pistol permit holders of an approaching deadline that calls for the recertification of their pistol permits. Holders must recertify their permits five years after the date their license was issued. If a pistol permit was issued before January 15, 2013, the permit must be recertified before January 31, 2018. Permit holders are responsible for knowing their issue date and must recertify whether they receive a notification or not. Failure to recertify will result in the revocation of the holder’s pistol permit.

“It is crucial that pistol permit holders are aware of this recertification requirement and that they follow the procedure to prevent revocation of their permits,” Lawrence said.

Last January, the State Police mailed approximately 350,000 letters statewide to remind pistol owners of the new recertification restrictions. As of right now, only about half of permit holders have responded.

If you are a New York state pistol permit holder and need to recertify your license or would like more information, visit the New York State Police website at troopers.ny.gov/firearms and click on pistol/revolver license recertification.

