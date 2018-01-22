Lawrence secures funding for local American Legion post

New York State Assemblyman Peter Lawrence presented a check in the amount of $2,500 on January 14, to members of the Board of Directors of the Ferris Goodridge Post #330 of the American Legion, in Spencerport. Assemblyman Lawrence was able to secure grant funding though the New York State Division of Veterans’ Affairs to assist the Legion post with much-needed upgrades to the facility’s electrical infrastructure. Joining Assemblyman Lawrence at the check presentation were Legion Post #330 Directors Ken Ayotte, Scott Beale and Jane Decker.

Lawrence represents the 134th District in the New York State Assembly, which comprises the Monroe County towns of Greece, Ogden and Parma.

Provided information