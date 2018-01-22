Slaughter announces $12 million grant awards to fight homelessness

Congresswoman Louise M. Slaughter (NY-25) announced that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded more than $12 million in grant awards for organizations across Rochester to continue the fight against homelessness. This funding is provided through the Continuum of Care program, which supports the highest performing local programs that have proven the most effective in meeting the needs of those experiencing homelessness in the local community. HUD’s 2017 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found the rate of homelessness has increased nationally for the first time since 2010.

“I’m proud to announce more than $12 million in grant awards for organizations in our community with a proven track record of fighting homelessness in Rochester,” Slaughter said. “The sad reality is that the rate of homelessness in America is on the rise for the first time in eight years. I’m grateful that these organizations are continuing their important work at a time of increasing demand and I will continue fighting to end the scourge of homelessness in our nation.”

HUD’s 2017 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found that 553,742 persons experienced homelessness on a single night in 2017. That’s an increase of .7 percent over the prior year. This report also found that while homelessness among families with children decreased 5.4 percent nationwide since 2016, the number of people experiencing long-term and chronic homelessness increased, especially in high-cost rental markets seeing a shortage of affordable housing.

A full list of programs in Monroe County and across New York receiving these grant awards can be found at: www.hudexchange.info. In Rochester, this includes federal funding to help low-income families in the Frederick Douglass Apartments, Transition Age Youth Rapid Rehousing Project, The Housing Council at PathStone, YWCA Family Rapid Re-Housing, Trillium Health Permanent Supportive Housing, Providence Veterans Permanent Housing Program, and Volunteers of America of WNY’s Project ReDirect.

Provided information