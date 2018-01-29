Buffalo Bills coach comes to Brockport

Brockport’s Christ Community Church welcomes the community to come hear Buffalo Bills Defensive Backs Coach Gill Byrd share his story at the church’s Super Bowl service February 4.

Byrd’s addition to the coaching staff last year marked his 13th year as an NFL coach. Prior to his new position, Byrd coached cornerbacks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014-2015, and coached for the Chicago Bears from 2006-2012. He began his coaching career with the St. Louis Rams in 2003 after a 10-year playing career with the San Diego Chargers from 1983-1992. Byrd was named All-Pro in four seasons as a Charger, and is the team’s all-time leader in interceptions with 42.

Aside from playing and coaching, Byrd has been a corporate trainer and motivational speaker. He is founder of a nonprofit called Players Chapel that uses Christian pro athletes to help raise funds for youth organizations. His personal faith story, involving conversations with Seattle Sea-hawks coach Sherman Smith, will be part of his talk.

Christ Community Church has been a part of the Brockport community since 1976, and this is its second major Bills connection. In late 2010, the church brought in Jim and Jill Kelly to The College at Brockport to tell their personal journey with their son Hunter. The church is also well known for its “Bless Brockport” week every summer, where the church commits what it calls “not-so-random” acts of kindness.

The church is located at 36 Coleman Creek Road, and Sunday services begin at 10 a.m.

For more information, check out www.cccbrockport.org, or call the church at 637-3979.

Provided information