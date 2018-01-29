Reps. Katko, Slaughter announce FEMA aid for Cayuga, Monroe Counties

U.S. Representatives John Katko (NY-24) and Louise Slaughter (NY-25), announced that, following their advocacy, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted aid requests previously denied for Cayuga and Monroe Counties.

“I’m pleased that FEMA amended their Major Disaster Declaration for New York State at our urging so it now includes Monroe and Cayuga counties,” Slaughter said. “This declaration is long overdue following the historic flooding along Lake Ontario last year. This assistance will be important as both counties continue to rebuild in the months ahead.”

Following persistently high water levels and unprecedented flooding in communities along the Lake Ontario shoreline in 2017, Governor Cuomo officially requested that a major disaster declaration be issued for New York. Katko and Slaughter, among other members of the New York delegation, urged the president to support the disaster declaration that time. In December 2017, while many other counties in New York State were granted aid, Cayuga and Monroe counties were denied federal assistance. Responding immediately, Katko and Slaughter acted in a bipartisan manner in urging FEMA to reconsider any expedited appeal submitted by the governor in order to protect and rebuild shoreline communities in Cayuga and Monroe Counties.

On January 22, FEMA amended its original decision to provide public assistance to Cayuga and Monroe counties. This assistance will cover emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

“I would like to thank FEMA for acting quickly to assist Cayuga County in its recovery efforts,” Katko said. “This federal aid is essential to rebuilding our shoreline and will provide necessary relief to the property owners, businesses, farmers, and municipalities in our community that have been devastated by flooding.”

