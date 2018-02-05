- Brockport First Baptist Church will have a new pastorPosted 9 hours ago
- Spencerport hosts Evening of JazzPosted 9 hours ago
- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 1 week ago
- Volunteers needed to teach adults literacy skillsPosted 1 week ago
- 2018 Winter LinkPosted 1 week ago
- Ogden Planning Board approves second community solar projectPosted 2 weeks ago
- Winter lecture series at Humphrey Nature Center, LetchworthPosted 2 weeks ago
- 15th Annual Hilton Evening of Jazz features trumpet player Allen VizzuttiPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hawley joins NY lawmakers, calling for funding for Lake Ontario flood victimsPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 4 weeks ago
Brockport Rotary supports Homesteads for Hope
Jenny Brongo accepts a check from Brockport Club president Eileen Whitney. The club, along with several other local Rotary clubs, has chosen to support the project. The inspiring Brongo, along with her mother, created the project which is based on opportunities surrounding farming on a Manitou Road property purchased for the project. The inspiration was an autistic brother who faced many problems about being served, particularly as he grew older. Brongo gave an update to the group about Homesteads for Hope which she describes as a sustainable place where autistic youth and young adults can learn, work, live and grow. She spoke about the growing season last year and the major successful events they sponsored last fall. She also talked about her sponsors and current needs. The biggest need is for a Construction Manager/Foreman who would coordinate the building projects. She also needs mechanics and teachers to help with skills like crafts and sewing.
Provided information
