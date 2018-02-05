Brockport Rotary supports Homesteads for Hope

Jenny Brongo accepts a check from Brockport Club president Eileen Whitney. The club, along with several other local Rotary clubs, has chosen to support the project. The inspiring Brongo, along with her mother, created the project which is based on opportunities surrounding farming on a Manitou Road property purchased for the project. The inspiration was an autistic brother who faced many problems about being served, particularly as he grew older. Brongo gave an update to the group about Homesteads for Hope which she describes as a sustainable place where autistic youth and young adults can learn, work, live and grow. She spoke about the growing season last year and the major successful events they sponsored last fall. She also talked about her sponsors and current needs. The biggest need is for a Construction Manager/Foreman who would coordinate the building projects. She also needs mechanics and teachers to help with skills like crafts and sewing.

