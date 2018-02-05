- Brockport First Baptist Church will have a new pastorPosted 9 hours ago
Ecumenical Lenten Services planned for Churchville
Four local churches will join together for worship and fellowship during the coming Lenten season.
On Ash Wednesday, February 14, Shirley Pudney-Eilers, pastor of Union UCC Church, will conduct a worship service for all at 7 p.m. at the Union UCC Church at 14 North Main Street.
The following five Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., the churches will serve free soup and bread suppers along with a short meditation and good fellowship.
Riga Congregational Church at 7057 Chili Riga Center Road will host the first supper on Thursday, February 22. Union UCC Church will host the second supper on Thursday, March 1. St. Vincent DePaul Church at 11 North Main Street will host the third supper on Thursday, March 8. United Methodist Church at 24 West Buffalo Street, will host the fourth supper on Thursday, March 15. Union UCC Church will host the fifth supper on Thursday, March 22. Susan Garofalo, Pastor of Riga Congregational Church, will conduct a worship service on Maundy Thursday, March 29, at 7 p.m. Pastor Carlos Rosa-Laguer will conduct a Good Friday service on March 30 at the United Methodist Church at 7 p.m.
Join us in worship during this period of Lent. All services are open to the public.
Provided information
