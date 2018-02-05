Genesee 4-H hosted community service card making event

The Genesee County 4-H Program hosted a community service card making event on January 30. 4-H Staff Jessica Reisdorf and Brandie Waite along with 4-H Volunteer Julie Keller, helped coordinate and lead the event. They spoke to 4-H’ers on the importance of community service and volunteering and how they relate to citizenship. Over twenty 4-H’ers ages 7 to 15 volunteered their time to create over 50 beautiful and thoughtful handmade cards that will be distributed to the New York State Veterans’ Home in Batavia.

The youth worked together on this project with the common goal of brightening the residents Valentine’s Day and to let them know that the community cares about them.

To learn more about the Genesee County 4-H Youth Development Program visit our website at: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development.

