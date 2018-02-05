- Brockport First Baptist Church will have a new pastorPosted 9 hours ago
- Spencerport hosts Evening of JazzPosted 9 hours ago
- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 1 week ago
- Volunteers needed to teach adults literacy skillsPosted 1 week ago
- 2018 Winter LinkPosted 1 week ago
- Ogden Planning Board approves second community solar projectPosted 2 weeks ago
- Winter lecture series at Humphrey Nature Center, LetchworthPosted 2 weeks ago
- 15th Annual Hilton Evening of Jazz features trumpet player Allen VizzuttiPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hawley joins NY lawmakers, calling for funding for Lake Ontario flood victimsPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 4 weeks ago
Genesee 4-H hosted community service card making event
The Genesee County 4-H Program hosted a community service card making event on January 30. 4-H Staff Jessica Reisdorf and Brandie Waite along with 4-H Volunteer Julie Keller, helped coordinate and lead the event. They spoke to 4-H’ers on the importance of community service and volunteering and how they relate to citizenship. Over twenty 4-H’ers ages 7 to 15 volunteered their time to create over 50 beautiful and thoughtful handmade cards that will be distributed to the New York State Veterans’ Home in Batavia.
The youth worked together on this project with the common goal of brightening the residents Valentine’s Day and to let them know that the community cares about them.
To learn more about the Genesee County 4-H Youth Development Program visit our website at: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login