Don't miss
- Brockport First Baptist Church will have a new pastorPosted 9 hours ago
- Spencerport hosts Evening of JazzPosted 9 hours ago
- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 1 week ago
- Volunteers needed to teach adults literacy skillsPosted 1 week ago
- 2018 Winter LinkPosted 1 week ago
- Ogden Planning Board approves second community solar projectPosted 2 weeks ago
- Winter lecture series at Humphrey Nature Center, LetchworthPosted 2 weeks ago
- 15th Annual Hilton Evening of Jazz features trumpet player Allen VizzuttiPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hawley joins NY lawmakers, calling for funding for Lake Ontario flood victimsPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 4 weeks ago
Girls Scout Troop 60492 make cards for veterans
By Admin on February 5, 2018
Girl Scouts of Western New York Troop 60492 in Brockport made Valentine’s Day cards for BobbysValentines, a non-profit dedicated to honoring veterans in remembrance of CPT Robert A. Bager, US Army, 1st Armored Division. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Western New York, visit gswny.org.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login