Girls Scout Troop 60492 make cards for veterans

By on February 5, 2018

Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Western New York Troop 60492 in Brockport made Valentine’s Day cards for BobbysValentines, a non-profit dedicated to honoring veterans in remembrance of CPT Robert A. Bager, US Army, 1st Armored Division. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Western New York, visit gswny.org.

Provided photo

