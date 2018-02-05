Hilton Lions Club donates new motorized scooter

Joe Bullis sits in his new motorized scooter flanked by Ken Robertson, Vice-President of the Hilton Lions Club, and Mayor Joe Lee, President of the Hilton Lions Club. The scooter was donated by the Lions Club with the help of several people in the community. Joe Bullis is a well-known Hiltonite; he sold the morning newspaper at the corner of South Avenue and Main Street for over 20 years. Joe recently retired from that job and now will be able to enjoy traveling around the village in his new vehicle.

Photo by Walter Horylev