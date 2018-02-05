Kiwanis Club announce Homesteads for Hope to be recipient of funds raised

Jennyrae Brongo (left), who, along with her mother, was the founder of Homesteads for Hope in the Town of Ogden, addressed a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport. She provided an update on the progress of the non-profit agency serving individuals with life challenges. For more information on the agency go to http://www.homesteadsforhope.org/. Presenting her with a donation for Homesteads for Hope is Meg Smith, president of the Kiwanis Club. The Kiwanis Club also announced that Homesteads for Hope will be the recipient of the Kiwanis Club portion of the funds raised at the Pineway Ponds Park 5K Run/Walk, which will be held on Saturday, September 22, in Pineway Ponds Park. The Kiwanis Club does the run/walk in partnership with Ogden Recreation. To sign up for the run/walk or for more information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Spencerport/PinewayPondsPark5KRunWalk.