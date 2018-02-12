- Brockport First Baptist Church will have a new pastorPosted 1 week ago
Affordable health screening coming to Brockport
Residents living in and around the Brockport area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Brockport Fireman’s Exempt will host this community event on February 19. The site is located at 248 West Avenue in Brockport.
Screenings can check for:
•The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health
•HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
•Diabetes risk
•Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
•Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
