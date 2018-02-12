Don't miss
Brockport College Rotaract Club’s Valentine’s Day Project
By Admin on February 12, 2018
Rotaract vice president Justine Willard and club president Emily Herman are shown setting up a “Valentines for Veterans” table. Students can personalize Valentines that will be taken to the VA in Batavia this weekend. The Brockport College club is sponsored by Brockport Rotary with Drake Library Director and Rotary past president Dr. Mary Jo Orzeck serving as the club’s advisor. Like Rotary, the main focus of the club is on service. All college students and young adults to age 29 are eligible to join Rotaract.
Provided information
