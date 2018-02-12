Frances Apartments achieve LEED Designation for homes

LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a rating system developed by the United States Green Building Council. It is the world’s most commonly used and recognized green building system. LEED provides developers, builders, architects, and communities with methods and practices to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving buildings. Construction projects which are able to achieve LEED certification are universally acknowledged to have attained a high level sustainability.

Frances Apartments, a 56-unit mixed-income integrated housing community in the Town of Sweden, commenced construction in November 2016 and was completed in September 2017. It utilized funding from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, New York State Office for Persons with Developmental Disabilities, Monroe County through an allocation of HOME Funds from HUD, Raymond James Tax Credit Funds, NYSERDA, the Community Preservation Corporation, the Lifetime Assistance Foundation and a construction loan through Citizens Bank.

The project was quickly fully occupied and now possesses a lengthy waiting list. Frances Apartments is consistent with OPWDD’s Transformation Plan to provide Olmstead compliant, community-based housing options for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live in the most integrated, least restricted settings possible.

The project’s eight buildings, comprised of a community building and 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units, have a myriad of energy-saving and green features. All appliances and fixtures are Energy Star-labeled, with high efficiency heating, cooling and ventilation systems. They also contain passive radon mitigation systems and were tested repeatedly throughout construction for duct leakage.

Residents and staff are provided with Green Manuals to ensure that they are taking advantage of all the energy efficient systems at Frances Apartments. The project also participated in NYSERDA’s Low-Rise New Construction Program.

At each stage throughout construction, the energy consulting team from Sustainable Comfort was overseeing the energy performance of the major trades. LECESSE Construction was the project’s General Contractor and SWBR provided architectural and construction administration services. Passero Associates was the civil engineer and Cornerstone Property Managers is the property management agent.

