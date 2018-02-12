Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber announces community award winners

The Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce announced winners of the 2017 community awards, which will be presented at its annual dinner on Thursday, March 8 at Naughton’s Johnson House. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. following social time commencing at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Nancy Steedman has been selected to receive the Citizen of the Year award. In his nomination of the Mayor, David Moore stated, “One of Nancy’s proudest accomplishments has been to help facilitate Churchville receiving over $1 million in grant money. She participated in the process of having Churchville identified as a Clean Energy Community, which resulted in the village receiving a $100,000 grant to be used for energy efficiency. In addition to all that she does as Mayor, Nancy is an active member of the Churchville Lions Club, works closely with the Volunteer Fire Department as well as collaborating with other Town, County and State elected officials.”

Dwayne Berg, owner of Dwayne’s Barber Shop, is receiving the Business Person of the Year honor. In their nomination, Tim and Mary Ann McEllicott stated that Berg has been in business for over 40 years providing service to Churchville and deserves recognition by the community.

The Civic Beautification Award is going to Thompson Builds Inc. The nomination for Thompson was submitted by Mike Morris. In the nomination, Morris stated that Paul Thompson had bought the 3-year unoccupied building (on Sanford Road South) and turned it into an appropriate appearing neighbor-friendly improvement to Riga. Morris provided a lengthy list of the improvements that Thompson had done.

Lastly, Chamber of Commerce President Joan Hawthorne will be recognized as the Member of the Year by the Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce. Without Hawthorne stepping forward a year ago to serve as president, the chamber of commerce may have ceased to exist.

Tickets for the dinner cost $30 per person and may be purchased at the Riga Town offices, Churchville Village offices and Naughton’s Johnson House. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, March 2. No tickets will be available at the door.