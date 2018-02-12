- Brockport First Baptist Church will have a new pastorPosted 1 week ago
Lions present check to the Kendall Food Cupboard
At the Kendall Lions February 1 meeting, Lion President Mike Cusimano presented a check for $1,700 to Marty Goodenberry for the Kendall Food Cupboard. Each year at their holiday party, Lions donate and bid on items to be auctioned. This year club members raised a record amount. Goodenberry thanked the club and shared that they prepared 270 boxes and gifts for 120 children at Christmas. Lions Club support enables the Food Cupboard to continue to help the community. Goodenberry continues to work to strengthen the food cupboard and announced that it is now a 501c3 organization. This status will allow him to seek out grants to further support the food cupboard.
