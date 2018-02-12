Souper Bowl of Caring at UCC

For the last several weeks Union Congregational Church, Churchville, has been collecting food items to be donated to two local food cupboards. The community was invited to join in this effort. This was UCC’s first year to register for this initiative originally begun by the youth of the Presbyterian Church. UCC’s Pastor Shirley Pudney-Eilers recommended that the church join in this inter generational effort to collect food items with a goal of 350 items by the day of the big game. The children and youth were excited to keep a weekly tally and the goal was easily surpassed. A total of 676 items were collected and delivered this week to Cameron Ministries in Rochester and GO Church’s food pantry in Churchville. Thank you to all who participated in this way to serve the many who are hungry in our own community.

