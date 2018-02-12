Spencerport Chamber holds awards dinner

The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce held its awards dinner January 26 at the Whittier Party House. Those being honored that evening were (from left to right): Glynne Schultz, Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year; Kristine and John Boothe of Brindle Haus Brewing, recipient of the Civic Beautification Award; Jennyrae Brongo, who, along with her mother, Luann, founded Homesteads for Hope, was the Clyde W. Carter Citizen of the Year and Dominic Agostini, from State Farm Insurance, the recipient of the Joyce Lobene Business Person of the Year.