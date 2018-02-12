Sweden pursues water system study and funding

A household income survey report has been filed with USDA Rural Development on behalf of the Town of Sweden in the pursuit of public water expansion funding. G&G Municipal Consulting conducted the survey in the summer and fall of 2017; the results determined that the Town of Sweden’s median household income is well below the USDA’s $45,505 eligibility ceiling. Once the survey results are accepted by the USDA, the town may be eligible for public water expansion funding.

In addition, MRB Group, the Town of Sweden’s engineering firm, has submitted a proposal to prepare an evaluation of water expansion projects throughout the entire town currently served only by private wells. The Sweden Town Board will vote on the MRB proposal at its February 13 meeting. The new engineering study expands upon the original MRB Water Study that was last updated in 2013.