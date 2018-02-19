Compassionate Brockport creates interfaith community commitment

Compassionate Brockport is a newly formed community group initiated by the Brockport Interfaith Ministries group following outreach by Heidi Macpherson, Ph. D., President of The College at Brockport, to promote improved relationships in the community. According to Uniterian Universalist Reverend Lori Staubitz, “a growing number of hate crimes, racial profiling and creating a more welcoming environment for all here in our town were at the heart of our discussion.” The group’s first endeavor was an Interfaith Prayer Service for “Unity in Diversity,” at a park in downtown Brockport.

Compassionate Brockport will endeavor to join the 1000 communities in 50 nations in the international Charter for Compassion. In Western New York, the Charter for Compassion is also now based in Olean.

The Charter for Compassion is founded upon the value universally acclaimed across the major religions and societies, The Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

In joining its Community Commitment, local groups, businesses and individuals will commit to “create a caring community which is free of violence of all forms, where all people treat each other with dignity and respect, and which develops ways to peacefully transform conflicts.”

Compassionate Brockport’s latest action is to sponsor an arts contest, “Love Without Violence” for elementary, middle and high school, and the College at Brockport, using music, poetry, essay or other forms of art.

For information about Compassionate Brockport or the “Love Without Violence” contest, visit compassionatebrockport.org.

