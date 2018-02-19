Home   >   News   >   Congratulations to the winners of the Spencerport Rotary Club Scholarships

Congratulations to the winners of the Spencerport Rotary Club Scholarships

By on February 19, 2018

Spencerport Rotary Scholarship - Karli HoltzThe Peter Scot Mueller Scholarship went to Iseoma Flowers. Iseoma is a student at SUNY Fredonia studying business administration. Shown is Spencerport Rotary Scholarship award winner Karli Holtz. Karli is a student at the University of Buffalo studying biological science. Provided photo

