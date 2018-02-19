Free Girl Scout sign up and Glow Dance Party

The Girl Scouts of Western New York is inviting the community to attend its free Girl Scout Sign Up & Glow Dance Party on Saturday, February 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Al Sigl Center Door 1, 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester.

Girls can dance, glow, and have tons of fun with other future Girl Scouts. Attendees can come dressed in their glow outfit for added fun. There will be raffles and special prizes for those who sign up as new Girl Scout members or as volunteer co-leaders. Girl Scouts of Western New York staff will be on site to help attendees find a local troop for their girl to join, or to sign-up to start their own troop at a local school, church or neighborhood community center.

Girls in grades K through 12 must attend with an adult. Registration is required for this party and can be done by visiting www.gswny.org. For questions, call a customer care representative at 1-888-837-6410.

Provided information