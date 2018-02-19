Greece Chamber accepting awards nominations

Each year, the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce recognizes exceptional individuals and organizations whose business and volunteer activities demonstrate significant contributions to our community. Community residents who know of an individual, organization or project they think is deserving of one of this year’s Community Awards, are encouraged to submit nominations by Friday, March 2. The 2018 Community Awards Committee is accepting nominations for outstanding individuals, organizations and projects in the following categories: Business Person of the Year, Arts & Cultural Award, First Responder of the Year, Building Award (new and existing), Girlie Goodwin Citizen of the Year, Education Award, William E. Selke Senior Citizen of the Year, Environment Award, Young Professional of the Year, Health Award, History Award and Thomas E. Schommer Spirit of the Chamber Award.

The presenting sponsor for the 33rd Annual Community Awards is A. Christina Breen-Hale State Farm Agency and the Master of Ceremonies – as in past years – is News Anchor Doug Emblidge of 13 WHAM ABC. The gala will be held the evening of Thursday, April 26, at the Rochester Marriott Hotel, a Platinum Event Sponsor.

For details and nomination forms, visit www.GreeceChamber.org or call 227-7272.

Provided information