Mayor Blackman appointed to NYCOM’S Community Revitalization Policy Committee

Mayor Margaret Blackman of the Village of Brockport has been appointed to serve on the Community Revitalization Policy Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors (NYCOM). Mayor James Miccio of the Village of Fishkill, NYCOM’s President, made the appointment.

As a member of the Community Revitalization Policy Committee, Mayor Blackman will be directly involved in providing policy recommendations to the NYCOM Executive Committee, developing positions on various pieces of legislation, and considering new legislative proposals that will benefit cities and villages. This committee will focus on a wide range of issues, including economic development, main street initiatives, abandoned property, land use, property maintenance and government operations.

In making the appointment, Mayor Miccio stated, “Mayor Blackman is a strong and outspoken supporter of local government. We are pleased to have her involved with NYCOM in this important undertaking which will only strengthen our organization’s advocacy efforts. I know Mayor Blackman will be a tremendous asset to this process.”

The Conference of Mayors represents city and village governments in New York State and has 576 city and village members. NYCOM has been in existence since 1910.

