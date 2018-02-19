Re-apportionment of Fourth Section Road Sewer debt negotiated

The Sweden Town Board is holding a public hearing on March 13 at 7 p.m. regarding the admission of Stonebriar Glen Townhome Community to the Fourth Section Sewer District. Stonebriar is a proposed 155-unit townhome development currently before the Sweden Planning Board for site plan review.

At this time, each property owner in the Fourth Section Road pays about $374 annually for sewer debt service on their Town and County tax bill. Debt service payments began in 2007 and will continue until 2045. Sweden Supervisor Kevin Johnson has negotiated a re-apportionment of the Fourth Section Road Sewer debt service that will have Stonebriar assuming approximately 80% of the remaining debt service, $314,014 in total.

This will result in a tremendous tax decrease for the original 39 properties in the district. Each property owner will save approximately $8,054 per parcel over the remaining years of debt service. The estimated new annual payments will be: $159 in January 2020; $97 in January 2021 and $77 January 2022 through 2045. Annual payments may vary if existing parcels split or merge; or if other properties join the district. For more information about the sewer district debt service or the public hearing, call the Supervisor’s office at 637-7588.