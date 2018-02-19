School 28 reading project

As part of the Spencerport Rotary Club’s Literacy Program, five Rotarians, Kathy Magin, Tom O’Hare, Ann Demers, Anne Forberg and Roger Ressman, along with volunteers Jake and Missy Conkling, visited School 28 to read to a second grade class. The volunteers read to the students and the students read to the volunteers. The students were presented with books, hats, and mittens, donated by the Rotary Club and book bags, donated by Jake Conkling of Spencerport Insurance Agency.

Provided photo