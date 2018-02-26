Don't miss
- Sweden to pursue Owens Road sidewalk grant fundingPosted 9 mins ago
- Ogden/Spencerport officials meet with Canal Corp repsPosted 10 mins ago
- March Mayhem to benefit family of injured C-C 10th graderPosted 12 mins ago
- First Responder TributePosted 14 hours ago
- Re-apportionment of Fourth Section Road Sewer debt negotiatedPosted 1 week ago
- Ralph Honda earns Environmental Leadership AwardPosted 1 week ago
- Sweden Town Board adopts tax exemptions and emergency closing proceduresPosted 4 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach adults literacy skillsPosted 4 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 3 months ago
Brockport Lions hold annual stuff their trailer event
By Admin on February 26, 2018
The Brockport Lions Club had their annual stuff the trailer event on January 28 and were able to collect $185 in donations as well as 800 pounds in food to restock the Brockport Ecumenical Food Shelf. As always they had free chili, hot chocolate and this year a live band to keep everyone entertained. They hope to keep this a yearly event to support the needs of the community. The Lions Club thanks those who helped support the event and hopes everyone remembers those in need in our community.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login