Brockport Lions hold annual stuff their trailer event

The Brockport Lions Club had their annual stuff the trailer event on January 28 and were able to collect $185 in donations as well as 800 pounds in food to restock the Brockport Ecumenical Food Shelf. As always they had free chili, hot chocolate and this year a live band to keep everyone entertained. They hope to keep this a yearly event to support the needs of the community. The Lions Club thanks those who helped support the event and hopes everyone remembers those in need in our community.

Provided photo