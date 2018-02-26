Buy and Sell at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea Market

The Village of Hilton Community Center will hold an Indoor Community Flea Market on Saturday, April 14 located at 59 Henry Street, Hilton. Spaces are currently available at $20 for a 4’ x 10’ area and sellers keep the proceeds.

To reserve a space, pick up an application at locations including Parma Public Library, Mainly Books on Main Street in Hilton, Hilton Community Center (in Village office or Ingham Room), and Parma Town Hall. Make checks payable to Pat Clark and send the application and check by March 30 to Hilton Community Flea Market, 971 Hamlin Center Road, Hamlin, NY 14464.

Set up time will be Friday, April 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. only. The Flea Market will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. the next day. Coffee and donuts will be available to purchase in the morning in the Ingham Room (first floor, southern end of building). Hot dogs, chili, pop and other goodies will also be available.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Friends of the Parma Public Library, Hilton Parma Emergency Food Shelf, and Kathleen Ann Tenney Animal Shelter.

For more information, call Pat at 752-0515 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Provided information