Kiwanis Club of Spencerport recently updated on status of Hope Hall
The Kiwanis Club of Spencerport was updated on the status of Hope Hall at a recent meeting of the group. Providing that update was Sister Diana Dolce, S.S.J., Executive Director of the school. The mission of the school, as per their website, is as a private, non-sectarian, not-for-profit school designed for students with special learning needs who consistently experience frustration in the traditional classroom setting. Hope Hall is committed to the belief that when students are given respect and enough time in a supportive, multi-sensory learning environment, they can become successful learners. Their students come from the greater Rochester area. In the photo is Sister Diana having received a donation from Keith Ryan, secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport.
