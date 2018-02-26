March Mayhem to benefit family of injured C-C 10th grader

March Mayhem again returns to Churchville-Chili on Saturday, March 3, in the Middle School Gym C starting at 1 p.m. This event is the 21st annual Churchville Lions vs LEOs benefit basketball game. This fun and popular event will benefit the family of Logan Biedrzcki. Logan is a 10th grader at Churchville-Chili and a member of the school Ski Team who was severely injured on January 19 while at Bristol Mountain.

Logan broke his left leg in three places and suffered a head injury that resulted in a swelling of his brain. He was at Strong Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit for five days undergoing intense trauma treatment.

He is restricted to home now, where he requires extensive physical therapy and tutoring to maintain his school work. His parents and older sisters have all had to adjust their schedules to help with this care. Logan’s friends and classmates will be on hand to participate in this fun exhibition where the principle goal is to help his family with the medical expenses involved. All proceeds from this event will be donated to his family. Donations may also be sent to the Churchville-Chili LEO Club at the senior high school address or given to any member of the Churchville Lions Club.

All involved are hoping for a similar success story from last year. The 2017 benefit game was for Alex Voglewede who, while entering his junior year, was diagnosed with Leukemia. After extensive chemotherapy treatments and much tutoring, Alex is now in remission and all set to graduate with his class of this June. Alex was an integral part of the school soccer team which went to sectionals last fall, and was named to the All Greater Rochester soccer team. He will be attending college in the fall, where he plans to pursue a career in his dream field of aeronautics.

For 21 years the LEO Club has been comprised of students in grades 7 through 12 who have performed a wide variety of community service activities, and is proudly sponsored by the Churchville Lions Club.

Provided information