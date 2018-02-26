Rotary Club of Spencerport honors Keith Ryan

The Rotary Club of Spencerport recently honored Keith Ryan, a local businessperson, as a Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow. A Paul Harris Fellow is recognized in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world. As board member and past president of the Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce as well as a member of the Greater Brockport Chamber of Commerce, the Hilton-Parma-Hamlin Chamber of Commerce, the Gates-Chili Chamber of Commerce and the Greece Chamber of Commerce, Ryan is involved in the communities served by his business, Westside News Inc. Ryan is also a charter member of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport and many-time president and current secretary of that club and he was an organizer of Spencerport Canal Days and its chairperson for its first five years. In the photo taken at the ceremony are (left to right) Roger Ressman, charter member of the Rotary Club and past District Governor of Rotary International, Dave DeMers, president of the Rotary Club of Spencerport, Francine Patella, Ryan’s wife, Keith Ryan and Nancy Peebles, youth services chair of the Rotary Club.

Provided photo