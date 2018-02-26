Sweden to pursue Owens Road sidewalk grant funding

The Town of Sweden is seeking public support in order to pursue grant funding for a sidewalk on Owens Road from the existing sidewalk (along the west side of Lowe’s) north into the Village of Brockport and south to Brockport Spencerport Road. Safety is the primary concern, as pedestrian traffic has increased significantly along the heavily traveled roadway.

The sidewalk project could be a joint opportunity with the Village of Brockport in order to continue the sidewalk into the Village from Owens Road at State Street and/or South Avenue. In order to pursue the funding, the town needs to gather community support. Residents may submit letters of support to: Supervisor, Town of Sweden, 18 State Street, Brockport, NY 14420, or call 637-7588 for more information. The funding application is due soon, so time is of the essence.

