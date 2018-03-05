2018 Senior Trips available with H-P Recreation and Senior Center

Join Hilton-Parma Recreation & Senior Center on escorted day trips with motorcoach transportation most of the time, with Town of Parma transportation also used. These are full day trips in New York to see some new sites and make new friends.

Upcoming trips include Tillman’s Village Inn Luncheon Show on Wednesday, March 14, featuring Kirk McWhorter with classics of the golden age from the ’30s, ’40s & ’50s, with songs from Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole and a host of others. The trip is almost full, but you can also drive to this location on your own.

For April, we will most likely attend a play at the Hilton High School. For May we will head to the Eldred Museum in Pennsylvania with lunch at Sprague’s. It’s then off to Skaneateles and Auburn in June to see Mamma Mia. July holds a full day of great fun as we are headed to Presque Isle in Erie, Pennsylvania. August is dine-around the lake as we head all around the Fingerlakes for some great sights and food, too. It’s a mystery trip for September, but it’s sure to be a good time; Cortland Music Park will be rocking for the October trip and it’s off to Buffalo in November to re-discover the city and the new developments. December will hold a local trip not yet determined and will be complete around the end of August.

These trips are subsidized by the Town of Parma, therefore, only Town of Parma residents are eligible for a subsidized rate, although non-residents may attend and pay a non-resident fee if space is available. Pick up and departure is always from the Hilton Senior Center, 59 Henry Street, Hilton, NY. Call 392-9030 or visit us online for detailed trip information, program policies, registration procedures or to register online.

A full complete list of pricing for these trips is available at the recreation office or online at www.parmany.org/Recreation. We can also email it to you. For any additional questions please call our office at Hilton-Parma Recreation at 392-9030.

