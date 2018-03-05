Award winning speaker to give lecture on Camp Abilities

The Clarkson Historical Society is pleased to present a lecture given by Lauren J. Lieberman, Ph.D. on Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Clarkson Academy, 8343 Ridge Road, Clarkson. Lieberman is a distinguished service professor in the Kinesiology Department of The College at Brockport, State University of New York (SUNY).

She teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in adapted physical education and co-directs The Institute on Movement Studies for Individuals with Visual Impairments (IMSVI). She is also the founder and director of Camp Abilities, an educational sports camp for children with visual impairments at SUNY Brockport.

Lieberman’s work reaches far beyond the campus at Brockport. Camp Abilities has been replicated in 19 states and eight countries. She has delivered keynote presentations and was an invited guest speaker all over the US and in China, Israel, Sweden, Ireland, Bermuda, Scotland, Brazil, Turkey, Hungary, Ghana and Canada. In addition, she has published over 125 peer-reviewed articles and published 18 books related to inclusion on physical activity and sports for children with visual impairments and deafblindness, which is a testament to the impact her innovative work has made world-wide.

She has won a Points of Light Award for her work with Camp Abilities from the US Government. Camp Abilities has been featured on CNN, HBO Real Sports and NBC.

This lecture is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 637-5810.

