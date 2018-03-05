Community invited to annual live auction at St. Paul Lutheran School

On Friday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church and School celebrates another year of providing Christian education to families of Hilton and beyond. The church and school invite the community to a live auction and dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. with bidding to follow at 6:30 p.m. Festivities and fun will be held at St. Paul located at 158 East Avenue, Hilton.

Items up for auction include hotel accommodations, tickets to local attractions, collectibles, and a wide variety of merchandise. Auction features include the return of the popular Sabre Auction and introducing a wine pull. Last year, due to overwhelming support from the community and corporate sponsorships, the school exceeded the initial fundraising goal of $17,000.

This year, event organizers have set a goal of raising $20,000 and are currently seeking donations and corporate sponsorships. Funds raised from this event provide need-based scholarships to students and improvements to the school facility. The auction is organized and led by St. Paul parents and teachers, who volunteer countless hours of their time to this event.

Amy Meeson, St. Paul parent and auction chair says, “Most people do not realize that more than 70 percent of the students who attend St. Paul come from outside of the church congregation including surrounding school districts from Greece and Brockport to the City of Rochester. This event ensures that we can continue to provide financial aid to our students and positively impact our community.”

For more information, contact Rev. Mark Ball at 585.392.4000 x201 or by email at pastorball@stpaulhilton.org.