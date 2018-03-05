First responders honored at UCC

On Monday, February 12, members of the Union Congregational United Church of Christ on North Main Street in Churchville honored the First Responder men and women in the Churchville area by preparing and serving a free spaghetti dinner for them. Attending the dinner were 32 firefighters and police officers.

First Responders answer hundreds of emergency calls in our area. They are familiar with the area and can reach the scene quickly. They are trained to assess situations, from childbirth to major accidents, and begin treatment as well as monitor the patient until further care is received if necessary. All certified first responders must complete a comprehensive training course and pass the related exam.

Andy Vargo, chief of the firefighters, said that this was the first time they were honored in this way. He said they appreciated this blessing and he is sure all the firefighters were happy to receive this honor.

Addison Correia, the youngest firefighter, said they don’t get a lot of recognition and it was nice that someone in our local community would do this for them.

Cheryl Fridley, a lieutenant police officer in the City of Rochester, also attended and was honored that the church thought of them, and she enjoyed a fantastic meal.

Our community recognizes first responders for their sacrifices, contributions and dedication to public service. This was one way to say thank you.

