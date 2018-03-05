Don't miss
Officials meet monthly to discuss issues
By Admin on March 5, 2018
Sweden Town Supervisor Kevin Johnson, Brockport Mayor Margay Blackman, and Clarkson Town Supervisor Jerry Underwood met on February 28 for an inaugural tri-municipal lunch meeting. The trio plans to meet monthly to discuss municipal issues, share ideas, and consider collaborative projects.
Provided photo
