Officials meet monthly to discuss issues

By on March 5, 2018

Sweden Town Supervisor Kevin Johnson, Brockport Mayor Margay Blackman, and Clarkson Town Supervisor Jerry Underwood met on February 28 for an inaugural tri-municipal lunch meeting.  The trio plans to meet monthly to discuss municipal issues, share ideas, and consider collaborative projects.

