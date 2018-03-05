- Award winning speaker to give lecture on Camp AbilitiesPosted 2 hours ago
Sweden seeks speed limit reduction on Owens Road
Following several requests by residents, the Town of Sweden is seeking a speed limit reduction on Owens Road. Once an official recommendation is filed by Highway Superintendent Brian Ingraham, the Sweden Town Board may pass a resolution requesting the reduction. New York State will make the determination with input from Monroe County. The speed reduction request is part of a two-prong approach to improving pedestrian safety on Owens Road. The town is also pursuing a grant to install sidewalks on the road. Letters of public support for either project may be sent to Supervisor Kevin Johnson, Town of Sweden, 18 State Street, Brockport, NY 14420.
