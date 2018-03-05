- Award winning speaker to give lecture on Camp AbilitiesPosted 2 hours ago
Wegmans Latta Road donates $2,500 to Hilton Cadet Cupboard
The Wegmans store located at Latta and Long Pond Roads in Greece has donated $2,500 to the Cadet Cupboard, a food pantry for students in the Hilton Central School District. Children in need are provided with essential, nutritious food that they can subtly take home and safely prepare on their own on weekends and school breaks. The Cadet Cupboard is operated by the Hilton School District in conjunction with the Hilton Education Foundation. Shown are: (front, l-r) Linda Lovejoy, Wegmans Community Relations manager; Laurie DiVasta, Community Relations coordinator for Wegmans Latta Road.; Calleigh Farley, student volunteer; and Scott Ziobrowski, Hilton CSD Food Service manager; (back) Bill Burnett, Wegmans store manager, and Tim Gagnon, Hilton Education Foundation treasurer.
Provided photo and information
