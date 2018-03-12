- Brockport meets with the Canal CorporationPosted 13 hours ago
Clarkson Democrats host Wine Tasting
On March 1, Clarkson Democrats hosted a Wine Tasting at A Gust of Sun Winery. Democratic candidates running for the 27th Congressional District, Nate McMurray and Nick Stankevich, were guest speakers. The seat is currently held by Representative Chris Collins. Monroe County Sherriff, Todd Baxter, was also in attendance and addressed the opioid epidemic. He shared what his department is doing to combat this critical problem. The event was well attended with good entertainment, good wine and good company. Newly elected Democrats, Town of Clarkson Supervisor Jerry Underwood, and 10th District Monroe County Legislator, Howard Maffucci, are pictured at the event.
Provided photo
