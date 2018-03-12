Celebration Forest celebrates fundraising

The Village of Brockport Tree Board and Celebration Forest Adventures are “fun raising” to increase greater tree planting in our region. Invitations to “reside” in Celebration Forest include local residents, civic organizations and businesses with heartwarming results.

Author, advocate and founder of Celebration Forest Lori Short Staubitz says, “I am so encouraged by so many who are willing to respond to the immediate and necessary task of reforestation right here in the community. When we think of health and wholeness for all residents, we certainly consider health care, access to jobs and nutrition. We don’t often consider that each life is totally dependent upon the ability to breathe in clean air. Each child that is born needs at least seven old growth trees to sustain their first breath to their last. Celebration Forest connects whole communities in support of this important, multi-generational relationship we have with trees.”

Most people imagine a forest as “out there,” but Celebration Forest is being planted right where we live, work, play and breathe. Anyone can reside in Celebration Forest by simply supporting the planting of trees. Through donations or direct planting, individuals, families or co-workers can “live” in Celebration Forest. This concept is intended to support the efforts that are already established to reforest municipalities.

Each organization, town, village, city or state set the standards for the levels of giving and manage all funds.

“The expectation for this project is that all donations are used for tree planting. Together we are making this virtual forest become a reality,” Staubitz says. “The care and concern is evident and reinforces the power we have to make good things happen.”

Upcoming 2018 Celebration Forest-Brockport fundraising events:

“Little Nut” book signing and Growing Celebration Forest with Founder & Author Lori Short Staubitz; Saturday, April 21; Lift Bridge Bookstore 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beyond Yoga-Earth Day Kirtan & Meditation on Saturday, April 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Celebrating Mother Earth with music on the harmonium and Tree of Life meditation; 88 Main Street, Brockport.

Annual Brockport Arbor Day Festivities and Tree Planting, April 27, 9 to 11 a.m., selected planting site: State Street – Allied Foods location.

To learn more, please contact Brockport Village Tree Board member Kathy Goetz, 637-5546.

Provided information