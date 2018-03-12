Digital Literacy expands to Gates Public Library

Literacy Volunteers of Rochester, Inc. (LVR) announced a new partnership with Gates Public Library at a news conference on Friday, March 9. The partnership to provide LVR’s Digital Literacy services to library patrons is supported by the Greece Community Education Literacy Zone, which is funded by the New York State Department of Education.

Digital Literacy is a five-year-old program in which volunteer navigators work one-on-one with program participants and library patrons to teach basic computer skills or assist with computer-essential tasks. By the end of the 2017-18 program year, the program expects to reach nearly 4,000 participants in Monroe County.

“We’re excited to see this program expand and be made accessible to many more people,” said Nicole Viggiano, director of Greece Community Education.

According to Robert Mahar, LVR executive director, the service has expanded rapidly over the last three years. “We’ve seen growth because there is a strong demand by people who do not want to be left behind by the digital divide.”

Greece Community Education Literacy Zone also supports Digital Literacy services at its Alcott Road (Greece) center and Lyell Branch Library (Rochester) as well. All three locations are part of a Literacy Zone designed by the New York State Department of Education.

Digital Literacy navigators currently volunteer at city libraries (Arnett, Frederic Douglass, Lincoln, Lyell, Phillis Wheatley and Sully), Greece Community Education (200 Alcott Road, Greece), Veterans Outreach Center and LVR’s main office at 1600 South Avenue, Rochester.

For more information about Digital Literacy, contact Brian Kane at bkane@literacyrochester.org.

