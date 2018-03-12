Do you have treasures you would like to sell? Do you have closets, basements, and cupboards that are over-loaded with goodies? If you answer yes to these questions, then you don’t want to miss out on selling items at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea Market.

Applications are available at the Parma Town Hall, Parma Public Library, Mainly Books on Main Street in Hilton, and the Hilton Community Center (at the Village office and Ingham Room). The deadline to submit applications is March 30. To reserve a space, send in your application with a check for $20 payable to Pat Clark to the address on the application. Then you keep all proceeds.

Flea Markets are fun for the whole family to attend. The variety of goods sold is endless. We hope you will attend the Flea Market on Saturday, April 14 at the Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry Street, Hilton. Doors open at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Refreshments will be available to purchase in the Ingham Room.

For more information, call Pat at 752-0515 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

