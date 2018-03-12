Ogden Parks and Recreation upcoming events

•Pizza with the Bunny – The Easter Bunny is going to be stopping by for a night of fun! Join us for pizza, pictures with the Bunny, and egg decorating. We have to know how many eggs to have and how much pizza to order so please pre-register. The event is for ages 3 to 7 with an adult. It will take place Friday, March 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Ogden Community Center. The cost of the event is $4R/NR per person (pre-registration required).

•Easter Egg Hunt – Join us for an afternoon of fun, games, and a visit with the Easter Bunny. Don’t forget to bring your Easter Baskets for the largest Egg Hunt in Ogden. Over 2,000 eggs are waiting to be found. This event is proudly sponsored by the Spencerport Lions Club, Rotary Club, and Kiwanis Club. The hunt is held rain, snow, or shine, so dress for the weather. The event is for all ages. It will take place Saturday, March 24 at Ogden Community Center where games and festivities begin at 12:30 p.m.; Hunt to begin at 1:30 p.m. The cost of the event is free and registration is not required.

•Townwide Garage Sale – The first sale of Spring. Stock up items for summer or clean out your closets. Please, no commercial, food, or beverage sales. Sellers will be able to set up their spots the morning of the event. Detailed information will be sent out one week prior to the event. Light concessions will be available for sale during the event. The event is for all ages. It will take place Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ogden Community Center. The cost for gym space (9’x19’, You provide your own tables & chairs) is $25R/$30NR. The cost for non-gym space (We provide one 8-foot table with a folding chair) is $15R/$20NR. *Note: Due to the popularity of this event, spot requests will not be taken; Spots are filled in order of registration.

•Spring Recess Camp – We will break into our Summer-Camp bags giving all participants a sneak preview of the fun of a week of summer camp … crafts, games, and so much more. On Tuesday, we will even go on a field trip to Leap n’ Laugh so you will not want to miss this one. Dress for fun and outdoor activities, bring sneakers, a snack and your lunch each day. The camp is for grades K-6 (current). It will take place Monday, April 2 through Friday, April 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ogden Community Center. The cost per day is $35R/$40NR. After Friday March 23, the price will increase $10. The cost for all five days is $125R/$150NR. After March 23, the price will increase $40. (Must register for all dates together).

