Spencerport Rotarians volunteer to prepare dinner for “Dinner and Movie Night”

Gilda’s Club Rochester has been serving the Greater Rochester community since 1959, first as Cancer Action, Inc., and then in 2000 as Gilda’s Club. Named for legendary Saturday Night Live comedienne Gilda Radner, whose spirit lives on as members both give and receive love and laughter through their unique programs and events. The programs offer much-needed social and emotional support to those living with cancer along with their families and friends. The center receives over 17,800 visits yearly with over 1,200 free programs offered to those who are affected by cancer. One of the free services is a “Dinner and Movie Night.” Spencerport Rotarians recently volunteered to prepare the dinner, serving a complete meal including salad, an entrée and dessert. Pictured l-r: Past District Governor Roger Ressman, Jan Elliott, Courtney Converse, President Elect Ann DeMers, Colleen Farley, Past President Kathy Magin.