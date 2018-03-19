Brockport Rotary inducts new member

Shown l-r, President Eileen Whitney, inductee Marie Hensley, Inductor and VP Steve Drexler and sponsor and Treasurer Brandi Reis celebrate the addition of the club’s tenth female member. Coincidentally, Hensley was inducted on March 8, International Women’s Day. The club’s female membership has grown to nearly 50 percent for the first time in its 49 year history. Hensley is a mortgage loan officer for Key Bank in Brockport.

Provided information