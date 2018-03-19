Don't miss
- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 2 hours ago
- Westside News contributor accepts Orleans 4-H program rolePosted 2 hours ago
- Byron-Bergen Elementary welcomes new Assistant PrincipalPosted 2 hours ago
- Winter college sports honorsPosted 2 hours ago
- Hilton Community Flea MarketPosted 6 days ago
- Brockport meets with the Canal CorporationPosted 1 week ago
- Sweden assessment notices mailed to every property ownerPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 1 week ago
- The Story of Brockport’s Namesakes: Hiel and Phebe BrockwayPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sweden to pursue Owens Road sidewalk grant fundingPosted 3 weeks ago
Brockport Rotary inducts new member
By Admin on March 19, 2018
Shown l-r, President Eileen Whitney, inductee Marie Hensley, Inductor and VP Steve Drexler and sponsor and Treasurer Brandi Reis celebrate the addition of the club’s tenth female member. Coincidentally, Hensley was inducted on March 8, International Women’s Day. The club’s female membership has grown to nearly 50 percent for the first time in its 49 year history. Hensley is a mortgage loan officer for Key Bank in Brockport.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login