Home   >   News   >   Chili American Legion Auxiliary scholarships available

Chili American Legion Auxiliary scholarships available

By on March 19, 2018

The  American Legion Auxiliary Chili Unit 1830 is offering two Neil Collins scholarships for Senior girls in the Churchville-Chili, Gates-Chili or Wheatland-Chili School Districts.  The scholarships are one time in the amount of $1,000 first place and $500 second place. This is the fifth year that the Auxiliary is awarding the Neil Collins Scholarship.

Candidates for this award shall be a girl in her senior year with an overall B average or better, and has plans to further her education. The candidate will be selected on the following basis: character, leadership,  scholastic standings and community activities.

Applications and criteria are available by e-mailing Melody Wasko at melodyb52@twc.com. Deadline for submission of application package is June 6, 2018.

Provided information

You must be logged in to post a comment Login