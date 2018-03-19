Chili American Legion Auxiliary scholarships available

The American Legion Auxiliary Chili Unit 1830 is offering two Neil Collins scholarships for Senior girls in the Churchville-Chili, Gates-Chili or Wheatland-Chili School Districts. The scholarships are one time in the amount of $1,000 first place and $500 second place. This is the fifth year that the Auxiliary is awarding the Neil Collins Scholarship.

Candidates for this award shall be a girl in her senior year with an overall B average or better, and has plans to further her education. The candidate will be selected on the following basis: character, leadership, scholastic standings and community activities.

Applications and criteria are available by e-mailing Melody Wasko at melodyb52@twc.com. Deadline for submission of application package is June 6, 2018.

