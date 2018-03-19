- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 2 hours ago
- Westside News contributor accepts Orleans 4-H program rolePosted 2 hours ago
- Byron-Bergen Elementary welcomes new Assistant PrincipalPosted 2 hours ago
- Winter college sports honorsPosted 2 hours ago
- Hilton Community Flea MarketPosted 6 days ago
- Brockport meets with the Canal CorporationPosted 1 week ago
- Sweden assessment notices mailed to every property ownerPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 1 week ago
- The Story of Brockport’s Namesakes: Hiel and Phebe BrockwayPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sweden to pursue Owens Road sidewalk grant fundingPosted 3 weeks ago
Senator delivers meal to participants of the Meals on Wheels program
Senator Joseph Robach delivered meals March 9 to several participants of the Meals On Wheels program. This coincides with the March for Meals campaign taking place on a national level. All throughout the month, elected officials will be delivering meals, UNO’s Pizzeria & Grill will be donating money, and other fundraising opportunities will be taking place. March for Meals is a national campaign during the month of March that raises awareness of senior hunger and the efforts of local communities’ Meals On Wheels programs to combat it. Each year, UR Medicine Home Care’s Meals On Wheels program delivers 230,000 delicious and nutritious meals to vulnerable Monroe County residents, and a safety check accompanies every delivery. Recipients say these efforts enable them to remain independent. 96 percent say the meals enable them to stay in their own homes and 99 percent say they would recommend Meals On Wheels to others.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login